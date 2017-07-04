BSNL dials smart city projects

Expects to generate Rs 1,000 crore of revenues from such projects in the first year itself

State-run telecom player Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has set its eyes on government’s ‘Smart Cities’ mission to create another source of revenue as it looks beyond mobile services.

It has won bids on a nomination basis in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh and Bhagalpur in Bihar, while it emerged as a winner through a tender route in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, a senior official from BSNL told DNA Money on the condition of anonymity.

“We expect to generate Rs 1000 crore of revenues from smart cities project in the first year itself,” the official said.

The work is expected to start towards the end of the year as BSNL looks to partner with other private firms to execute smart city projects.

While BSNL will provide optic fibre cable and connectivity, other private firms would include system integrators, technology firms/OEMs for offering smart city solutions.

The company has already invited proposals from system integrators to provide customised Smart ICT based solutions leveraging the existing communication network/infrastructure of BSNL under Smart City Mission.

Among the various new offerings, a smart city would include smart lightning poles, smart parking, smart traffic management system, smart CCTV surveillance, smart utility management system. All this would need minimal human intervention.

Over the last years, BSNL has been struggling to maintain its relevance in the highly competitive telecom market. It plans to come out of the red by generating additional source of income.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2016, BSNL losses came down to Rs 4,890 crore from Rs 6,121 crore in the year-ago period. It posted a 5.8 %increase in income from services at Rs 19,379.6 crore during the period under review. The figure stood at Rs 18,314.9 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The government plans to develop 100 locations cities across the country as smart cities which will have modern facilities, with information technology and Internet of Things being an integral part. The mission was announced in 2015 and till now 90 cities have been selected. Under the mission, each city will receive central assistance of Rs.200 crore in the first year and Rs.100 crore over the three subsequent financial years.

According to the guidelines issued by the urban development ministry, state governments have created special purpose vehicles to plan, approve, implement, manage, monitor and release funds for different projects under the smart city programme.

On June 23, the ministry of urban development announced the names of 30 selected cities with proposed a total investment of Rs.57,393 crore under respective smart city plans. This includes Rs.46,879 cr for ensuring core infrastructure in the areas identified by citizens for area-based development and Rs.10,514 cr for technology-based solutions for improving governance, service delivery and utilization of infrastructure. With this the total investment approved under the smart city plans of 90 cities has gone up to Rs.1,91,155 crore, as per an official statement.

