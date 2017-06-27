BSE and Legasis tie up to promote compliance and governance

Top stock exchange BSE today said it has tied up with Legasis Services to work towards a compliance and corporate governance framework for India companies.

This strategic partnership, includes implementing joint compliance programmes, corporate governance initiatives, compliance analytics, compliance benchmarking, among other related initiatives, with relevant stakeholders.

"The need for comprehensive and all encompassing compliance framework has been felt acutely. Help by way of real time updation of ever changing compliance needs in unrelated areas is a must in the modern world," BSE managing director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a statement.

"We are happy that Legasis has prepared a comprehensive database for compliance which they continue to update across many jurisdictions and functions on daily basis," he added.

Legasis Services is into compliance management solutions for the last 10 years in India. It has implemented its compliance management solutions for more than 615 clients having in excess of 30,000 users and with a presence in 46 countries across the globe.

