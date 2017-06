BRIEF-Maersk Line takes online orders again after cyber attack @ 6/30/2017 12:55:53 AM

A. P. MOLLER-MAERSK SAYS IN UPDATE ON TWITTER * MAERSK LINE HAS BEEN TAKING ONLINE BOOKINGS THROUGH THREE DIFFERENT SOLUTIONS FOR TWO HOURS * MAERSK LINE IS LOADING CARGO AS BOOKED AND HANDLING OF CARGO IN TRANSIT IS CLOSE TO NORMAL * APM TERMINALS IS IMPLEMENTING IT SOLUTIONS THAT WILL RESTORE FULL OPERATIONS AT IMPACTED TERMINALS * DAMCO REMAINS OPERATIONAL ACROSS ALL ITS MAIN PRODUCTS * TOO EARLY TO GIVE TIMELINE FOR WHEN NORMAL STATE OF BUSINESS IS RESTORED FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE:

