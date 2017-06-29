BMS opposed to dilution of 'equal pay for equal work' rule

RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has opposed any dilution of law on equal pay for equal work and demanded that all should be paid at least Rs 10,000 under the Contract Labour, (Regulation & Abolition), Central Rule.

The trade union expressed its views on proposed amendments in the Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition), Central Rule at a meeting called by the Labour Ministry today.

"The BMS opposes any dilution of law on equal pay for equal work. Government should not go for any amendment that may dilute the legal provision that make it compulsory 'equal pay for equal work' under Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition), Central Rule," the BMS said in a statement.

The union said that it is ridiculous that the NITI Aayog has proposed deletion of Rule 25 from the statute.

Permanent jobs are being lost and contractualisation is increasing in the country. Wage exploitation and other rampant exploitations of contract labour are rising day by day. Strong legal amendments are needed to stop such exploitation, it said.

BMS said that the present amendment is vague and may give room for adverse legal interpretations. Hence, BMS demands that instead of this, a provision is to be added to provide monthly pay of Rs 10,000 or minimum wages notified or equal pay for equal work, whichever is higher.

