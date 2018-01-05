Bidding deadline for Binani Cement extended

The deadline for bidding for Rajasthan-based Binani Cement has been extended for bidding under the bankruptcy process from January 5 to January 15 as the company is taking prospective investors to visit its plant in Dubai.

The Braj Binani owned company is one of the few cases at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that have attracted the maximum number of bids with over 22 prospective bidders showing interest to take it over.

The company is 97% owned by the Binanis, but the majority of the shares is pledged with the lenders. Bankers are expecting to get $140 to $150 a tonne for the plant, which is higher than what bankers got when Jaypee Group sold its cement unit to Ultratech in 2016 at $130 for a tonne.

"The company has organised plant visits for prospective bidders. So we have extended the date," said a banker who is part of the Consortium of Creditors (CoC). "This is one of the few companies where banks hope to get more than 100% recovery with a number of domestic and foreign bidders for the company," said a banker.

When contacted, company officials were unavailable for comment.

The company owes banks about of Rs 4,000 crore. The total money the company owes to the lenders, including unsecured creditors is about Rs 7,000 crore. Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, which owns 70% of the debt, is the lead financial creditor and the remaining debt is held by State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and IDBI Bank.

The company's cement units were running in perfect condition, but got into financial difficulties after the Rajasthan government asked the company to pay value-added tax dues of Rs 181 crore for 2008-11 at one go, apart from the diversification-related issues.

"Braj Binani is an absentee promoter coming to India once in two to three months from London where he resides. So when problems with the state government rose, the promoters were not quick enough to resolve the issue," a senior banker said.

Binani's cement plant in Rajasthan with an annual capacity of 6.25 million tonne has a good location with captive limestone mines adjacent to the plant. Binani Cement has a global manufacturing capacity of 11.25 million tonne per annum with an integrated plant China, and grinding units in Dubai. It has manufacturing facilities in China-Shandong Binani Rongan Cement (SBRCCL) and Binani Cement Factory in Dubai.

Binani Industries had established a glass fibre business called 3B Binani with four manufacturing centres in Europe, India and the US, all of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Binani Industries. "Loans to this company were secured with corporate guarantees from Binani Cement," said the banker.

"The huge interest in the Rajasthan unit is because it can cater to the entire northern and western markets for the domestic bidders with limestone mines close to the plant," said the banker.

Braj Binani has been instrumental in the diversification initiative of the Binani Group into cement, glass fibre, EPC and ready mix concrete products.

Binani Cement reported a net loss of Rs 289 crore in 2015-16 on Rs 1,524 crore in revenues, primarily owing to an interest outgo of Rs 368 crore. "Too many diversifications into fibreglass business, EPC business and power led to falling revenues," said the banker.

CONCRETE DEAL?