Bharti Airtel launches regional language support for prepaid

: Telecom major Bharti Airtel has launched digital care platform in 11 regional languages aimed at benefiting the prepaid customers.

"*121# Digital Care is quick and easy to use platform for Airtel prepaid customers to get basic information like balance amount, recharge validity, details of last few transactions", a company statement said.

"*121# Digital Care in regional languages is yet another industry first innovation that will empower customers across the country and accelerate self-care adoption of basic information", Bharti Airtel, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Hub CEO George Mathen said.

The digital care facility is completely free of cost and does not require a data network.

The service can be accessed by smart phones and feature phones with regional language support, it added.

