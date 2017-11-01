Best Indian Brands Report: Tata Group tops list for fifth consecutive year

Indian conglomerate Tata Group has topped the table in the 2017 Best Indian Brands Report released by brand consultancy firm Interbrand India.

The salt-to-software conglomerate has topped the brand league table for the fifth consecutive year and its brand valuation stands at Rs 73,944 crore, despite registering a marginal 0.4 decline this year.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries pipped telecom major Airtel to grab the second spot, driven by the launch of Jio. Reliance Industries' brand is valued at Rs 38,212 crore, a growth of 9% this year, while Airtel's brand value stood at Rs 36,927 crore, with a growth of 5%.

HDFC and state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) occupied the fourth and fifth slot. Both registered a growth of 9 % in brand valuations and HDFC's brand valuation stood at Rs 26,205 crore, while LIC's brand valuation was Rs 25,774 crore.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India, Infosys, Mahindra, ICICI and Godrej rounded out the top 10.

SBI's brand valuation grew 7% at Rs 24,775 crore, while that of Infosys (Rs 23,291 crore) and Mahindra (Rs 16,915 crore) grew at 1 % and 8%, respectively.

ICICI witnessed an erosion of 3% in its brand valuation at Rs 16,165 crore, while Godrej grew 3% to touch Rs 15,867 crore.

The total brand value of the top 10 brands, over the last 4 years has grown by 25%, while this year, the brand value grew by 4%.

The list of the top 40 included new entrants like Royal Enfield and Ambuja Cements. The Top 40 Indian brands have a combined total value of Rs 4,75,570 crore, an increase of 5% from 2016.

The table was dominated by certain categories and more than half of the best Indian brands came from five sectors -- automotive, diversified, financial services, telecom , and technology.

Diversified businesses made up 40% of the total brand value of this year's Best Indian Brands table (Rs 1,92,240 crore), while financial services formed 27% of the value (Rs 1,26,140 crore).

"The top growing Best Indian Brands have begun to understand and demonstrate the levers that drive growth and value. Maruti Suzuki, our top growing brand for the second year in a row (posting a growth of 19% this year), has done an exemplary job with Reliance, Kotak, JSW, HDFC and Ashok Leyland not far behind," Interbrand India Managing Director Ashish Mishra said.

However, there are no Indian brands in Interbrand's Best Global Brands league table.