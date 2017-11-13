Berggruen opens fourth hotel in north India

New York-based billionaire Nicolas Berggruen's hospitality venture Berggruen Hotels in India has opened its fourth property in the northern region. A part of the $2 billion Los Angeles-based Berggruen Group, the hotel company's new offering christened Keys Lite Mayfield hotel is located in the heart of Gurugram (Sector 44) and will cater to both the bustling corporate segment and leisure visitors.

Calling Gurugram an important market for Keys branded hotels, Anshu Sarin, chief executive officer, Berggruen Hotels, said, “The city has emerged as a major finance and technology hub in its own right. We see it as one of the major gateways to North India and crucially the new hotel allows us to establish our presence in the region.”

The new hotel located at a short distance from popular business areas such as Unitech Cyber Park and popular entertainment spots like Baani Square and Good Earth City Centre, is situated to close to New Delhi’s international airport, making it a convenient option for travelers.

Berggruen currently opertes 22 hotels across 20 cities and the new property in Gurugram is its third hotel in this quarter after opening the Keys Hotel in Port Blair and Keys Prima in Ramgarh.

A pan-India operator, Berggruen Hotels operates under the Keys brand across three segments of Prima, Select and Lite. While Keys Prima caters to upscale travelers, Keys Select is positioned around traveling smartly for travelers always on the go. Keys Lite is mainly for the traveler who likes to keep it minimum.