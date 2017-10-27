Battle of the billionaires: Amazon's Jeff Bezos once again overtakes Bill Gates to become world's richest man

Bezos had once held the position for a brief period in July this year

Jeff Bezos once again became the richest man in the world on Friday morning, after adding nearly $7 billion to his wealth overnight.

He now overtakes Microsoft founder Bill Gates as the richest man in the world.

With Amazon's share price surging Friday morning after its earnings report, Bezos's wealth shot up to more than $90 billion, according to calculations by CNBC and data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This is the second time Bezos has reached the top spot. He was the richest man for a brief period in July this year, after Forbes magazine at the time said its real-time tracking of personal fortunes showed Bezos with a net worth of $ 90.5 billion, ahead of the $ 90 billion for Gates.

A few hours later, though, Bezos had slipped back to second place as Amazon shares pared their gains.