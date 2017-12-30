Bank of India gets Rs 2,257 crore from govt

State-run Bank of India today said it has received capital infusion of Rs 2,257 crore from the government.

"The bank has on December 29 received infusion of Rs 2257 crore from the Government of India, in form of Common Equity Tier-1 Capital, which is being kept as Share Application money and would be alloted after due procedure/conditions for allotment," Bank of India said in a BSE filing today.

The government had on October 24 unveiled a Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year roadmap for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes re-capitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.

Also read Vivo V7 review: 24mp front camera gives another reason to embrace your selfie love

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India has initiated 'prompt corrective action' (PCA) against Bank of India (BoI) to stem losses from the huge non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank which have ballooned to Rs 49,306 crore at the end of the September 2017 quarter.

Under the corrective action. the bank is restricted from issuing of fresh loans and dividend distribution. It also faces curbs on expenses such as opening branches, recruiting staff and giving increments to employees. Further, the bank can disburse loans only to those companies whose borrowing is above investment grades.

Also read Paytm becomes India’s first mobile payment app to cross 100 million downloads on Google Play Store

Bank of India becomes the tenth public sector bank which will be under a corrective action plan and the first large bank with a balance-sheet size of Rs 9.35 lakh crore.

Dinabandhu Mohapatra, managing director and chief executive officer, BoI, told DNA Money, " The RBI audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, resulted in the PCA. Things have improved both on the NPA front and also on the provision since then. For the last five to six months we have been rebalancing our asset book. Our corporate loan exposure has come down to 48% from 52%, and the retail loans have grown by 16%. The NPA provision is about 65%, the highest in the industry."

"We are also going to put a few non-core assets on sale in the next quarter, which will improve the capital position of the bank," said Mohapatra.

Bank of India shares dropped as much as 5.4% in the afternoon trade and close at Rs 174.20 a share, 3.94% down on the BSE.

In a filing with the stock exchanges, BoI said Reserve Bank of India has placed it under PCA framework, consequent to the onsite inspection under the risk-based supervision model carried out for the year ended March 2017.

"This is in view of high net NPA, insufficient CET1 Capital and negative ROA (return on asset) for two consequent years. This action will contribute to the overall improvement in risk management, asset quality, profitability and efficiency of the bank," BoI said.

A senior bank official said, "We had already signed a memorandum of understanding with the government on selling of non-core assets, slowing down on the corporate loan exposures and trying to resolve the bad debts in a time bound manner."

The bank's asset quality worsened with gross NPAs at 13.22%, as against 13.07 %in the previous year. Net NPAs, however, improved to 6.90 % from 7.79% due to higher amount of write-offs.

For the second quarter ended September, 2017-18, the asset quality improved as gross NPAs declined marginally to 12.62% of gross advances, from 13.45% a year ago. In absolute terms, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 49,306.90 crore as on September 30, 2017, from Rs 52,261.95 crore earlier.

BoI has exposure of Rs 3,500 crore towards 17 of the 28 accounts in the second list identified by the RBI, to be taken to the NCLT before December-end.