Avail all your favourite Starbucks drinks at Rs 100, as coffee giant launches 100th store in India

Starbucks India is celebrating the launch of its 100th outlet in the country, and five years in India. As part of the celebrations, the international coffee chain, which is a joint venture of Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Global Beverages is offering Rs 100 for a day on Saturday i.e. October 28.

Starbuck’s 100th store was launched at Kamla Mills in Mumbai. The coffee giant is also expanding to Kolkata in 2018, which was announced on Twitter earlier this week.

Celebrating 100 Stores. Celebrating YOU! Join us in this celebration & enjoy any Tall size beverage at Rs. 100 (Incl of taxes) #Starbucks100 pic.twitter.com/PPzSxcVt4Q — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) October 28, 2017

Before you head out to enjoy your cup of coffee, here are the seven most important things that you must know about the offer floored by Starbucks:

1. All beverages (caffeinated or not) will be charged at Rs 100 inclusive of all taxes including GST

2. The offer is valid only for today at all Starbucks India outlets

3. Starbucks will open at 8 AM and will close as per the usual timings. However, the timings may differ with different outlets.

4. The offer is applicable to beverages only and it will not be valid on food items.

5. The offer does not include home deliveries at the same cost.

6. Beverages like Java Chip, Iced Matcha, Mocha Frappuccino, White Chocolate and other handcrafted short or tall beverages are included in the offer. The offer also lets one choose additional toppings of one’s choice, all-inclusive in the same amount.

7. My Starbucks Rewards GOLD members can get any size of beverage (Short / Tall / Grande / Venti) at Rs 100.