Audi launches petrol version of Q7, price starts Rs 67.76 lakh

German luxury car manufacturer Audi today launched petrol variant of its flagship SUV, Q7 in India with price starting at Rs 67.76 lakh.

The vehicle, Audi Q7 40 TFSI quattro is powered by a 2 litre petrol engine with 252 horse power, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, Audi India said in a statement.

Audi India head Rahil Ansari said with the introduction of the Audi Q7 40 TFSI quattro, the company is now offering customers a line up of the SUV to choose from. This marks the debut of the segment leader SUV with a petrol engine.

"We have taken a strategic decision to increase our petrol mix and started off the process with the launch of the Audi Q3 1.4 TFSI in March this year. We do have some other surprises planned for this year," Ansari added.

The Audi Q7 40 TFSI quattro is equipped with features such as permanent all-wheel drive, virtual cockpit and along with the company's smartphone interface, the statement said.

It also has safety features such as tilt angle sensor for off-road and all-road modes, eight airbags including rear side airbags, auto park assist with 360 degrees surround view cameras and tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.