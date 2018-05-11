Asian Paints shares gain 6% after Q4 results

Shares of Asian Paints today surged nearly 6 per cent as the company reported 3.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2018.

The stock gained 5.95 per cent to Rs 1,287 - its 52-week high - on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company jumped 5.77 per cent to hit a one-year high of Rs 1,288.

The stock was the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty during the morning trade.

Asian Paints yesterday reported 3.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 495.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 479.61 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

It reported a total income of Rs 4,531.52 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 4,442.25 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Asian Paints said in a BSE filing. PTI

The company said revenues for the said quarter and the year ended March 2018 are not relatable with those of previous periods due to introduction of GST with effect from July 1, 2017.

For the entire fiscal 2017-18, Asian Paints' consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,097.52 crore as against Rs 2,016.25 crore in 2016-17.