APM Terminals Pipavav says partially impacted by cyber attack

APM Terminals Pipavav today said it has been partially impacted by the malware attack which has targeted its parent A P Moller-Maersk.

"A P Moller-Maersk was hit as part of a global cyber attack affecting multiple sites and business units. There has been partial impact at APM Terminals (Gujarat Pipavav Port)," the company said in a statement.

"We are responding to the situation to limit the impact and uphold operations. We continue to assess the situation that may impact our customers and partners and will keep you updated," it added.

No further details like the extent of the impact on the port in Gujarat, which handles container, liquid and bulk cargo, were available.

The Gujarat Pipavav Port scrip closed the trade at Rs 143.20 a piece on the BSE, down 0.35 per cent as compared to 0.40 per cent correction in the benchmark.

It can be noted that the APM-operated terminal at country's largest container port JNPT has also been impacted because of the cyberattack.

The terminal at JNPT handles 4,500 containers per day and plans are afoot to divert cargo to other two terminals within the port.

