All urban development projects in U'khand under AMRUT cleared:

All projects in Uttarakhand under the Centre's urban development scheme AMRUT have been cleared and a sum of Rs 107 crore has been released, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has said.

The urban development minister today reviewed various ongoing projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) here.

"Investments worth Rs 593 crore have to be made in the state under AMRUT, in which the Centre's share has been pegged at Rs 534 crore.

"Rs 107 crore has been released as the first instalment for AMRUT projects in Uttarakhand, out of which a sanction letter for Rs 44.5 crore has been handed to the state government," Naidu told reporters.

Expressing happiness at the state government setting a target of making urban areas of the state open defecation free by March 31 next year, he said that out of a total of Rs 117.81 crore allocated for the state under the Centre's Swaccha Bharat (Clean India) Mission, Rs 14.40 crore had already been released.

He said the state had set a target of building 80,000 houses for the homeless in 92 towns of the state under a central housing scheme.

So far, 31 projects worth Rs 304 crore have been sanctioned under the scheme, in which the Centre's share will be Rs 67 crore.

