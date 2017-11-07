Airtel broadband customers can carry forward unused data up to 1000 GB

Fixed line broadband customers of Bharti Airtel will be able to carry forward their unused data of up to 1,000 gigabytes to their next billing cycle, the telecom major said today.

Under the 'Data Rollover' facility for its home broadband customers, Bharti Airtel said "all unused monthly data will be carried forward and added to the data benefit of the next billing cycle". Customers will be able accumulate up to 1,000 GB data and the same can be tracked on MyAirtel App. "Our home broadband users no longer have to worry about their unused data, which will always be available to them. Home broadband continues to drive the massive growth of in- home consumption of online content," Bharti Airtel CEO ? Homes George Mathen said in a statement.

Airtel Home Broadband has over 2.1 million customers and is the second largest home broadband provider in India, the statement said. In July , Airtel had introduced a similar plan for its postpaid mobile customers as part of Project Next