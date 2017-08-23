Air Asia Flash sale: Airline offers domestic flight tickets as low as Rs 999 under its '7 Days of Mad Deals' scheme

Air Asia has announced its flash sale and is offering domestic tickets at the price of Rs 999 inclusive of all taxes under its ‘7 Days of Mad Deals' scheme. The Malaysian Airliner is offering discounted airfare for trips between February 26 to August 28, 2018.

Customers can book tickets till 27 August 2017 through its official website or via AirAsia mobile app.

The scheme is valid for new purchases only with a limited number of seats, according to the AirAsia India’s website. However, the carrier made it clear that the deal might not be available on all flights.

The lowest fare of Rs 999 is for travel between Kolkata and Bagdogra.

In yet another promotional offer, the airline was previously selling tickets at Rs 1,099. AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian carrier AirAsia.

Earlier on June 3, AirAsia had announced discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 2,999 for international flights operated by other group airlines under a limited period offer. Travellers can enjoy the low fares to international destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and many more destinations operated by AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia, AirAsia X Berhad and Indonesia AirAsia X.

Experts believe the tough competition among airlines amid strong growth in the number of passengers is leading to lower fares. Domestic air passenger traffic rose 15.15% to 91.34 lakh in April, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).