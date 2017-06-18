AIBOC asks govt to expedite appointments on PSB boards

A bank officers' union has asked the government to urgently appoint officer and workmen nominee directors on the boards of public sector banks.

"Despite our best and continuous efforts the government is silent on the issue (of appointment of officers and workmen directors) even when Banking Regulation Act mandates for it," All India Bank officers' Confederation (AIBOC) said in a statement.

The union asked the government to respect the law of the land and clear the appointment of officer and employee directors which is pending with the Prime Minister's Office for several months.

Since, the government has not filled the vacancy for long, former employee or union members are forced to take the route of election of shareholder director process to enter the board, it said.

Citing an example, it said, at the request of All India State Bank Officers Federation (AISBOF), Amarpal who was the former president of the federation, former Director to the Central Board (SBI) and former General Secretary of AIBOC filed nomination for director position.

The confederation took it a challenge and at a very short notice went all out to contact SBI shareholders from all walks of life, AIBOC General Secretary D T Franco said in the statement.

The polling took place on June 15, he said. "We are given to understand that Amarpal polled more than 6 lakh votes in the election," he claimed.

