Ahmedabad-based textile traders to get in-house legal advice

Textile traders in Ahmedabad will get in-house legal advice as over a-century-year-old textile body Maskati Market Kapad Mahajan has recently hired two advocates to guide textile traders in business disputes. The appointments will improve the accessibility of legal course of action at nominal expenses, encouraging them to resort to legal course of action, say players.

"Two advocates will work from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm from the office of Maskati Mahajan. We have created a dedicated space of 400 square feet for them to operate," said Gaurang Bhagat, president of Maskati Market Kapad Mahajan.

The move will give a fillip to the arbitration activities being facilitated by the Mahajan. It gets close to 400 complaints pertaining to disputes between traders. In absence of the arbitration activity by the Mahajan, these need to be routed through conventional legal and judicial channels, which are time-consuming and costlier.

The advocates will also provide the traders end-to-end legal services including stamp papers and services of a Notary among others. Traders will no longer require stepping into a court to resolve legal matters. Mahajan also resolves cases of returns of cheques, disputes of traders with their employees and any complaints that is brought by their members.