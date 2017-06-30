Ahead of GST rollout, TMC says 'country not ready as yet'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government's grand celebration to mark the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at a special midnight session of the Parliament, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday said that the country is not ready for it now and therefore, it needs to be pushed back.

TMC spokesperson Derek O? Brien told ANI that the party was always for the GST and it was always in their manifesto, but all we are saying that the country is not ready for it now.

?In principle, the TMC was always for the GST and it was always in our manifesto. But they (Govt.) are not heeding to our advice which we gave them. All we are saying that the country is not ready for it now. This is purely the two face of the BJP and I think the people of India wants unity in diversity and the concept is being lost today by the BJP,? he added.

Giving reasons for skipping the special midnight meeting, Brien said, ?The primary reason is that we firmly believe that the BJP which was against the GST for many years and have stalled the Parliament for many years now they have done a ?palti?, now they have started supporting GST. As Mamata didi has also said that a lot of pain will be caused if it is not delayed now. So, it needs to be pushed back and that the whole event management ?natak? which has been happening. You cannot just say that you have consensus when you actually don?t have nay consensus, we were not even informed.?

Meanwhile, the Congress too has announced to boycott the midnight GST rollout and branded this as 'publicity stunt' or 'tamasha' (drama) of the Narendra Modi-led Government.

Earlier, the Congress had objected to Prime Minister Modi launching GST at the special midnight function pointing out that since President Pranab Mukherjee will be present, it would undermine his status.

The GST, which is slated to be rolled out on the midnight of June 30, will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket.

Six slabs of taxation have been proposed by the council, ranging from zero percent to 43 percent.

Initially, it is being said that essential commodities and luxury goods will be taxed separately.

The GST is said to be extremely beneficial to consumers, as it will bring down the price of goods and curb inflation.

The GST is also said to reduce the delays in tax payments and ensure more stringent checks on the same.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)