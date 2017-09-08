After soap advertisement, Delhi High Court bans Ramdev's Patanjali commercial mocking Dabur chyawanprash

Just after a day Bombay high court and Delhi high court ordered Baba Ramdev owned Patanjali to stop telecasting its soap commercial on TV, trouble brewed for its chyawanprash advertisement also.

The Delhi high court on Thursday passed an ad-interim injunction against Patanjali's chyawanprash commercial. The chyawanprash advertisement was allegedly disparaging Dabur India's chyawanprash brand.

According to a report in the Times of India, the High Court bench in its order said, "We are satisfied that the appellant has made out a prima facie case for grant of ad-interim protection. Undoubtedly, grave and irreparable loss and damage would ensure to the appellant if interim protection is not granted."

Earlier, Reckitt Benckiser filed a case against Ramdev's firm Patanjali over downgrading its soap brand-Dettol in its commercials. Bombay High Court had issued a similar ad interim injunction asking Patanjali to refrain from airing the ad till the next date of hearing on September 18.

The Bombay High Court ordered came after petitions had been filed by FMCG major, Hindustan Unilever Limited against the Yoga guru firm.

The whole controversy started over Patanjali advertisement mocking RB's Dettol soap and HUL's Pears and Lifebuoy. Reactiong to the verdict, Reckitt Benckiser's lawyer Nancy Roy told the Economic Times, "Our prayer was seeking injunction against this ad and damages in excess of Rs 1 crore." Patanjali in its new soap ad termed Dettol as 'Dhitol', Pears as 'Tears', and Lifebuoy as 'Lifejoy'.