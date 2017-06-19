Advanced Enzyme eyes overseas acquisitions in R&D space

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd today said it is eying inorganic growth through acquisitions and targeting Rs 1,000-crore turnover in the next five years.

The research-driven company is looking for acquisitions in Europe and North America.

"We are global leaders in enzymes manufacturing and looking at an inorganic growth through acquisitions in R&D space in Europe, North America or Mexico.

"We have strong presence in the US and India and now plan to increase footprints in Europe and Asian markets," Advanced Enzyme Managing Director C L Rathi told

