Ad jingles to ring louder in H2

The advertising industry has been facing rough weather over the past few months, but things are looking better.

While demonetization took a heavy toll on ad spends in the second half of last fiscal, the goods and service tax (GST) roll out has compelled advertisers to tighten their purse strings even further in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Despite this, Edelweiss Securities expects the advertising industry to make a comeback in the second half of fiscal 2018 with about 15% year-on-year (yoy) ad growth.

This turnaround is likely on the back of new launches which had been deferred due to the destocking in the first quarter and are anticipated across industries in the second half of fiscal 2018. This is due to the stabilisation of distribution channels.

“A case in point is Emami launching Fair and Handsome Laser 12 in Q2FY18. We expect other FMCG players to step on the new launch pedal in H2FY18. Also, our analysis of CY15 and CY16 indicates that auto companies usually launch new products during H2. Hence, we estimate ad spends to catapult about 15% YoY in H2FY18,” said analysts Abneesh Roy and Rajiv Berlia in the report.

The report said their channel checks indicated a lingering impact of GST which has continued in July to mid-August. In addition, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) in the real estate sector has also derailed the ad industry.

The festive season last year was impacted due to demonetization which took place in the second half of fiscal 2017 saw the ad industry being swept away of almost 10-15% revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

The festive season, October to December quarter, contributes almost 40% to the domestic advertising industry’s revenues.

To add to this, most advertisers, including FMCG companies, undertook destocking post-GST rollout from July 1, said the report.

FMCG continues to be the highest spender in the advertising industry with a 32% share of the total ad spends.

FMCG companies continued to cut ad spends due to slower growth in wholesale channels.

It cut its ad spends due to slower growth in rural India as the wholesale supply chain, which is the backbone of these FMCG companies, came to a grinding halt due to the cash crunch.

“Spends on new launches account for about 25% of overall FMCG ad spends, which stopped completely in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Moreover, due to destocking, FMCG players pruned ad spends on existing products as well. Therefore, the new tax regime affected ad spends of about 20?25% in July,” the report said.

The second highest spender in the advertising industry, the automobile sector with a 10% share of the total advertising industry, managed to clock some recovery in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

“Though automobile companies do not share quarter?wise ad spends break up, we estimate their ad spends to have been healthy in the fourth quarter backed by decent volume growth,” the analysts added.

Another government reform which hit the ad industry was the implementation of Rera. This was as the new reform prohibits real estate companies from advertising new properties unless the latter is registered under Rera.

However, due to lack of clarity on the registration process, most real estate companies failed to register, resulting in negligible ad spends, it said.

