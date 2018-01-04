Aadhaar body UIDAI denies reports of security breach, assures safety of biometrics data

The Unique Identification Authority of India has denied any breach of security after the reports of sale of Aadhaar data surfaced. A shocking report in the Tribune claimed that the unrestricted access to over one billion details are up for sale in mere price of just Rs 500.

UIDAI refuted the report and called it misreporting on the publication behalf.

"UIDAI maintains complete log and traceability of the facility and any misuse can be traced and appropriate action can be taken", UIDAI said in a statement.

UIDAI also said that the legal action including the filing if an FIR against the person involved has also been taken. Defending the system, UIDAI also said that the Aadhaar system is fully safe and secure and has robust uncompramised security.

The authority also reassured that the display of only demographic information would not cause any harm in absence of biometrics.

Biometrics are the details inserted into the Aadhaar database through iris and fingerprint scans. The biometrics information is used for Aadhaar authentication, the UIDAI website stated. UIDAI on its website has provided Aadhaar Biometric locking system, the system enables users to lock and temporarily unlock their biometrics.

Users if they do not wish to use biometrics in near future, they can lock their biometrics.

"This is to protect privacy and confidentiality of resident's biometrics Data," the UIDAI noted. Once locked, the use of biometrics for authentication is restricted against any attempt to authenticate it, "thus preventing potential misuse", according to the UIDAI.

Following is a step-wise guide on how to lock your Aadhaar card biometrics

Visit the UIDAI official website, uidai.gov.in, after the page has been opened, find and click on the 'Lock/Unlock Biometrics' link under the Aadhaar Services section.

After clicking on the Lock/Unlock Biometrics, a separate page titled Lock/Unlock Biometrics' will be opened, Under the 'Lock your Biometrics' section, users have to enter their 12-digit Aadhaar number and the security code in the fields as specified.

A One-Time Password for Login will be sent to the user's registered mobile number.

Now, the users have to enter the password, which they must have received on their registered mobile number, and click 'Login'.

After logging in, enter the security code once again and click on 'Enable'. Your biometrics will now be locked. "