A baby for the company

Startup Inc is seeing an influx of ‘mompreneurs’, new mommies turning entrepreneurs post a baby break from their corporate careers. Highly laudable, the trend also reflects a tendency of career-driven individuals to seek opportunities that are more flexible (in terms of work hours and projects) than a streamlined corporate structure. And interestingly, it somewhere reflects on the unconscious corporate bias that exists towards hiring new mothers post a baby break.

Mompreneurs believe their decisions to tread the entrepreneurial pathway is laden with the need for earning a balance between work and home.

Neha Bagaria, a Wharton grad and founder & CEO of JobsForHer, a platform enabling women to re-launch their careers post a break, says entrepreneurship offers an alternative career path to those seeking flexibility post motherhood. “This yearning for flexibility is often the first trigger for turning a mompreneur. Secondly, if a woman feels passionately about an issue and has the wherewithal to solve it, that too triggers her to turn into an entrepreneur.”

But it’s well known that entrepreneurship entails a lot of hassles such as instability, cash crush, the chase of investors and the fear of failure. Why then would someone who has started treading a different territory on the personal front, want to enter a professional zone of uncertainty, instead of scouting a corporate job with a steady pay cheque? Experts point out that one of the chief but commonly understated reasons could be organisational prejudices towards those back from a break, more so a baby break. This somewhere makes it tough to get a worthy job.

Says Nidhi Batra, co-founder of travel brand Nirvana Excursions, “Entrepreneurship allows you to give life to your dreams vis-a-vis joining a company, where a break can take a big hit to the current profile. I am sure a certain amount of corporate bias would come in place as post a baby, priorities in life do change.”

According to Bagaria, at corporate workplaces, gender stereotyping and unconscious biases do represent a significant barrier to a woman’s career progression. “Women feel they are the weakest link when they return post a baby, as they are given less responsibility and lesser challenging roles if they are unable to work long hours.”

With job-hunting appearing to be a Herculean task, what seems easier is starting out on your own, anything from a café to a salon to a venture providing tech services to small clients.

Experts feel that some corporates are opening up to women returning post sabbaticals. “When a new mom is part of a larger team, it is easier to fit back compared to when she is leading a team and is the go-to person and likely required most of the time,” says Thammaiah BN, managing director, Kelly Services India, adding that organisations should be more sensitive to the needs of a new mother and ensure a seamless integration into the work environment.

Purba Kalita, co-founder of e-commerce firm SaleBhai.com, says a lot needs to be done in terms of formulating rules in companies to help women get back after a break and not feel alienated. “Things like refresher courses, orientation programmes, flexi-working hours help.”

...& ANALYSIS