7th Pay Commission: Government likely to hike minimum salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000, says report

If the Government approves hike, the news will bring cheer to 48 lakh government employees.

If some media reports are to be believed then this would be a good news for 48 lakh government employees. Many reports suggest that PM Narendra Modi led government is mulling over option to raise the minimum salary under the Seventh Pay Commission to Rs 21,000 from Rs 18,000.

However, the employees are demanding to hike it to Rs 25,000.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet on June 28 had approved recommendations of Seventh Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications. The increased allowances came into effect from July 1, 2017 and were based on the recommendations of the Committee on Allowances (CoA).

"People will benefit from the new revised commission, thanks to the modifications made," said finance minister Arun Jaitley while addressing the media in June.

Jaitley added that medical allowance had been doubled to Rs 1,000 for pensioners.

According to Ministry of Finance, the rates of Siachen Allowance have increased from Rs 14,000 per month for soldiers to Rs 30,000. For officers the allowance has been raised from Rs 21,000 per month to Rs 42,500 per month for extreme risk and hardship.

The government also has increased rate of Nursing Allowance from Rs 4800 per month to Rs 7200 per month. The Operation Theatre Allowance increased from Rs 360 per month to Rs 540 per month.

Meanwhile, just before the festive season, Odisha government gave nearly 8 lakh employees a good news. The Naveen Patnaik government had agreed to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations from September 26.

Around 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners receive the benefits with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed that the state government employees will get the pay hike from September's salary onwards.