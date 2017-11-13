52% of real estate projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region remain unsold

More than half of Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) residential inventory continues to remain unsold.

Data in a latest report by Cushman & Wakefield and Propstack states that as of August end, 52% of residential stock registered with Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) is empty.

In MMR, there are total 6,70,339 apartments of different configurations in 5,620 projects of which 3,50,713 (52%) remains unsold.

Majority of the inventory are in 1 and 2 BHK configurations totaling to 5,87,500 units. 33% of the total registered residential projects are spread out beyond Thane. Western suburbs comprise 25% of the total inventory.

The end-users’ affinity towards smaller configurations has been due to the high real estate prices in the MMR region. Even while the capital values of affordable homes across most micro markets have not seen any drastic changes, but when compared to other cities like Bengaluru, Delhi / National Capital Region and Pune, these are higher by at least 10% to 15% for comparable projects and locations.

“Configurations of one and two bedrooms were the most sold, which made up over 85% of total sales,” reads the report. Maximum inventory constructed or under construction is in 1 BHK category at 3,00,094, of which 1,56,049 still unsold. Configuration of 2BHK has the second largest apartment inventory with 2,87,450 homes and 152,349 of them yet to be sold.

The report adds that nearly 76% of all ongoing projects in MMR are likely to be completed by 2020. “As many as 42% of all projects registered under MahaRERA are heading towards timely completion. As many 2,300 ongoing projects have estimated on-time or before time completion, while another 2,300 projects (43%) of total projects are expected to see delays of up to 36 months as per the date,” mentions the realty report.

In 2018, the largest volume of under-construction projects (1,454) are expected to be ready.