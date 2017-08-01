16-year-old Class 12 student from Chandigarh hired by Google for Rs 1.44 crore per annum

He will join the tech giant's head office in the graphics department

A 16-year-old-student from Chandigarh has been hired by Google at its head office. He will be making Rs 1.44 crore per annum, reports Hindustan Times.

Harshit Sharma, who completed Class 12 from the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 33, in 2017, will be joining the graphic designing team of the company.

He will be leaving for the US in August.

During the one-year training period, the 16-year-old will receive a stipend of Rs 4 lakh per month. Afterwards, he will receive a remuneration of Rs 12 lakh per month, the daily reported.

Harshit, hailing from Mathana in Kurukshetra, Haryana, had chosen information technology in Class 12.

“I kept searching for jobs online,” HT quoted Harshit as saying. “I applied for this job in May and was interviewed online. I have been interested in graphic designing for the past 10 years. I was selected on the basis of the posters I designed.”

Harshit’s parents are teachers.