15th day, 15th hike: Petrol, diesel prices touch new high

The prices of fuel touched a new high on Monday after the rates were hiked for 15th consecutive day. According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol is being sold at Rs 78.27 per litre in Delhi and at a record rate of 86.08 a litre in Mumbai.

Petrol in Kolkata is being sold at the rate of Rs 80.76 and at Rs 81.11 in Chennai.

While the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 69.17/litre and it is Rs 73.64/litre in Mumbai.Diesel in Kolkata and Chennai is being sold at Rs 71.72/litre and Rs 73.03/litre respectively.

These prices are effective from 6 am on Monday.

As the Centre has come under fire over fuel price hike, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier assured the public that the government will soon take out a solution to tackle the situation.

He further pointed out that less production of oil in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and hike in crude oil price in the international market are some of the factors affecting the fuel price.

In April, Pradhan had said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.

Last week, BJP President Amit Shah had said that a plan is being worked upon to check petrol prices in the country. Addressing the furore over fuel price hike, Shah had said that the government officials were taking the issue of fuel price hike seriously.

