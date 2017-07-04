Nifty may continue good run, rise 8-10% by year end: B Gopkumar

Despite markets chartering new records, B Gopkumar, executive director and CEO, Reliance Securities does not see any major correction in near to medium term. However, moderate correction may prove to be lucrative for value investors, he says in an interaction with Arpita Saxena.

Do you see Nifty breaching 11000 by year end?

Nifty has already witnessed an upside of 16% year to date (YTD) in CY17 on factors like NDA’s decisive win in UP assembly election, stronger rupee, expectations of better earnings, etc. With the goods and services tax (GST) rolling out, the government has completed major reforms and policy changes. We feel current valuations are likely to sustain, as equity is still a better option than other conventional investment avenues, market will seriously look at earnings performance of companies from here on. As GST gets absorbed by the market, it may cause initial impact, thereby resisting the 11000 mark by December. We can potentially expect Nifty to move up 8-10% by CY17 end.

Has digitisation impacted Options trading in any way?

I can see a paradigm shift happening in the customer’s transacting behaviour. Customers are getting more and more responsive. Yes, the impact has been very positive. Volumes in Options trading are growing led by robo-advisory and big-data driven platforms simplifying decision making for customers. As we continue reducing customer’s effort to decode this asset class; they will evolve and adapt to direct equities much faster.

Talk about the role of Big Data and Analytics playing in derivatives trading? Which sectors would you recommend investing in?

Today, derivative traders have access to platforms that are empowered with Big Data & Analytics to help them take informed investment decisions. Be it the convenience of analytical output of crucial data points, or ready scanning of opportunities through ready strategies, or analysis of one’s own trades; traders should leverage the decision-making science provided by big data-driven platforms and invest in sectors based on risk and time horizon.

Why are mid-cap fund and small-cap funds witnessing surge in valuations?

Unlike earlier bull market phases, midcaps and smallcaps are outperforming large caps mainly due to improved liquidity from retail and HNIs. We agree many midcaps and smallcaps with sound management at helm have the potential to record a healthy growth with a revival of economy. However, any negative surprise especially on earnings front may lead to valuations de-rating of stocks.

How are mid-cap and small-cap funds going to perform this fiscal?

We are not foreseeing any major negative for equity in the medium term except earnings of companies. However, we expect market will discount it for one-two quarters and focus will shift towards CY18 earnings. Hence, midcaps and smallcaps are likely to remain in a range after moderate correction.

Do you see valuations rising amid liquidity surplus?

Liquidity surplus is certainly a key reason for valuations expansion. However, we should not forget the fact that India is currently in a transit phase in terms of indirect taxation through GST, which can potentially help many midcaps and smallcaps to gain market shares especially in consumption-related segments. Hence, chances of strong earnings for these stocks are quite high and hence, valuations re-rating.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped in a large amount of money in Indian markets lately. How long will the trend continue?

FIIs pumped in US$22.4 billion (vs US$1.17 billion) YTD in CY17 including US$8.29 billion equity as against US$2.97 billion invested in corresponding months of last year. We do not expect this trend to end in a short while as India is still considered as one of the most promising economies in the world with highest GDP growth among the major economies. Global liquidity is still looking good with almost zero real interest rates across the globe. Further, with the likely revival of earnings owing to uptick in private capex and huge infrastructure spending in the pipeline, we expect FII participation will remain high in India.

Domestic institutional investor (DII) investments have been good on account of favourable environment back home. Discuss.

Equity is gaining traction as a better investment avenue as compared to gold, real estate and FDs because of returns and liquidity issues in all three of them. Mutual funds (MFs) have been witnessing huge inflow through systematic investment plans (SIPs), which have been a major supporting factor and led market higher when FIIs were turning net sellers. This is good for Indian market. As domestic household penetration in equity is still low, we foresee MFs to continue witnessing healthy inflows.

Do you foresee markets correcting? If yes, why?

We do not foresee any major correction in the market in near to medium term. Any moderate correction will provide an opportunity for value investors.