DNA Money Edit: RBI's call – To hike rate or not to hike

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be caught between the devil and the deep sea when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets on July 31. While the retail inflation and the core inflation are on the rise, the dip in the industrial growth will pose a difficult choice for the committee.

Will it find prudent to hike rates to control inflation with the erratic oil prices, or hold rates until growth is more stable? With the core inflation spiking to 6.4% and retail inflation rising to a five-month high to 5% in June, riding on costlier fuel prices, MPC may just think it would be wise to stay ahead of the curve and hike rates.

There is also an expectation that the hike in the minimum support price (MSP) may further feed into the inflation. However, the food inflation has remained comfortable and in fact it declined by 0.19% in June 2018 over the previous month.

The dip in the manufacturing growth that has dented the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) forcing it to slid to a 7-month low of 3.2% in May 2018, down from 4.9% in April, may make the rate hike decision difficult. Silver-lining is that the base effect is expected to seep in from next month when IIP is likely to remain on the higher side.