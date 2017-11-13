'Star' pattern on Nifty shows uncertainty likely to continue

Strong support remains at 10250, breach below this level may see correction towards 10170 and 10100 levels

Last week Nifty witnessed a tug of war between the Bulls and the Bears. Nifty scaled a new peak of 10490 last Monday but corrected throughout the week and touched a low of 10254 on the last day of the week and ended at 10321 with a loss of 1.25% week on week.

Mid and small cap indices also lost 1% and 1.6%, respectively. The IT sector gained the most 3.54% in which Tech Mahindra gained 5.75%, Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro gained between 2.5% and 3.5% on weaker rupee and inline second quarter results. FMCG and PSU banks gained 0.5% in which State Bank of India rose 2.5% on better results and focus on cleaning up of the balance-sheet along with lower fresh slippages in the second quarter.

Pharma sector fell 6% in which Lupin lost 20% as US FDA imposed import alert on its Goa and Indore units. Aurobindo, Cipla and Sun Pharma shed 4-6% post results. Energy sector weakened 4.5% as crude price rose 5%, impacting oil marketing companies which saw HPCL losing 6% on lower than expected Q2 results, IOC and BPCL lost 4% each. RIL also lost 6.5% on profit booking and slower Jio subscriber addition concerns.

Bharti Airtel lost 7% as a Qatar based fund sold its entire stake for Rs 480-490 a piece. Axis Bank announced to raise Rs 11,626 crore via share and warrants sale to Bain, Capital International and LIC, in largest PE transaction in India since 1991.

The US markets saw correction from the peak last week on extension of taxation reforms by the US government. Nikkei corrected from its 1992 high levels. India’s September industrial production rose 3.8%, and for the first half of this fiscal IIP growth was 2.5%. The GST Council made significant changes to the tax framework, pruning the tax rates and easing the compliance burden for SMEs. The reduction in taxes is estimated to have an impact on government revenue to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore, the reduction in duties will benefit sectors like consumer, light electrical and home building. HDFC Life IPO was subscribed 4.9x.

In global events this week, China Industrial Production and Euro GDP (Tuesday), Japan 3Q preliminary GDP and US Consumer Inflation(Wednesday), US Industrial Production (Thursday). India October CPI (Monday) and WPI will be announced on Tuesday. In the corporate earnings season Idea, NMDC, NTPC, Tata Chem, Bank of Baroda, Bata, Eicher Motors, GAIL, Grasim, Karur Vysya Bank and many other small and mid cap companies will announce their second-quarter results.

Post result season and government push towards simplifying and encouraging SMEs for doing business and consumer-centric approach by pruning GST rates in many items may pose positive impact on consumer, two-wheelers and tyre sector companies while weaker rupee may continue to have positive bias in the IT sector companies in this week.

Technical outlook : On weekly charts, Nifty formed a “Star” pattern indicates uncertainty can continue however, strong support remains at 10250, breach below this level may see correction towards 10170 and 10100 levels. On the higher side 10350-10380 remains key hurdle area above which Nifty may see a rally towards 10500.

KEY EVENTS THIS WEEK

China Industrial Production and euro GDP (Tuesday), Japan Q3 preliminary GDP and US Consumer Inflation(Wednesday), US Industrial Production (Thursday)

India October CPI (Monday) and WPI will be announced on Tuesday. In the corporate earnings season Idea, NMDC, NTPC, Tata Chem, Bank of Baroda, Bata, Eicher Motors, GAIL, Grasim, Karur Vysya Bank and many other small and mid cap companies will announce their second-quarter results

The writer is VP-retail research, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd