St to remain in General State of Tension over GST this week

Last week US indices tumbled from their all-time high levels driven by financial and technology stocks. US GDP grew at 1.4%. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s statement about rather rich asset valuations and European Central Bank president Mario Draghi’s indication that there is room for paring stimulus caused caution in the US and EU markets.

GST came into effect on July 1, 2017, with simplified taxation structure for all the businesses that will help improve India’s tax to GDP ratio significantly. Activity in the core sector rose 3.6% in May compared to 2.8% in April. InterGlobe Aviation expressed interest in acquiring Air India’s international operations. In a major relief to stressed assets of banks, JP Group managed to complete the sale of its cement plants to Ultratech Cement for Rs 16,189 crore. Monsoon advancement is fairly good across the country. CDSL IPO made its debut with listing gains of 76% on last Friday. Initial public offer of AU Small Finance Bank got oversubscribed 53.5 times.

In the last truncated week that was, Nifty walked on a tightrope, being down the first two days and up the next two. Over the week, the Nifty was down 0.52%. June saw a drop of 1.04% in Nifty, the first negative month after a run of five consecutive higher monthly closings. Pharma stocks were exactly what the doctor prescribed with the sector gaining 6.50% over the month and 1.40% over the week. Aurobindo Pharma added 19% over the month. Realty followed with an over 5% gain in June. FMCG sector maintained a gradual upward incline adding 3.40% and 2.10% over the month and week, respectively. The tone at the end of the month remains dicey with the new 52 weeks’ advances and declines being almost equal and that too at a low level. In June month FIIs sold worth Rs 3,760 crore while domestic institutional investors bought worth Rs 6,528 crore.

Key global events to watch in this week are US ISM Manufacturing PMI and US auto sales on Monday, FOMC meeting minutes (Wednesday), US Non-Farm Payroll and G-20 meeting (Friday). In India, Nikkei Manufacturing PMI (Monday) and Nikkei Services PMI will be announced on Wednesday. 2W and 4W Automobile companies will announce sales numbers for June. Petronet LNG, Mothersons Sumi and PC Jewellers have record dates for bonus while Aditya Birla Nuvo has record date for a merger with Grasim this week. This week too markets will still remain in General State of Tension amid concerns over GST implementation and will adopt wait-and-watch approach before corporate earnings season kick-starts next week. Positive sentiments like above-average monsoon, strong domestic liquidity and favourable macroeconomic factors provide support and buy on dips opportunity in stocks.

Technical outlook: Last week Nifty made low of 9450 and registered third consecutive negative closing but formed a bit long lower shadow as bulls made a fighting attempt to regain its lost ground. Nifty formed bearish candle on weekly charts but a Bullish Hammer on the daily chart, altogether it suggests that bounce-back could be seen but sustain supply at a higher zone cannot be ruled out. On the upside, a move above 9580 may trap bears on the wrong foot and will scamper to cover shorts; 9650 remains strong resistance level on higher side while on the downside a hold below 9480 may attract selling pressure towards 9420-9350 levels. On the options front, Call and Put writing seen in most of the strikes as open interest concentration is scattered over different strikes at the beginning of July F&O series and signifies a possible Nifty trading range of 9400-9700. Thus, it seems General State of Tension may continue for this week.

EVENTS THIS WEEK