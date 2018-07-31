Motivating team is good business sense

As a coach and consultant, one is always dreaming about clients waiting for your dates to be available. I have been lucky. I get many calls from corporates to to speak to their employees. Nice, isn't it? Nope if I am told every time, "Could you please motivate our people. They are so down on energy and lack self-starting attitude." To these requests, I have a simple question why would they want to motivate teams a couple of times in 12 months. Why cannot the managers do it themselves daily?

Famous singer Bob Dylan must have sensed it before he sang, "How many times must the cannon balls fly before they're forever banned, the answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind".

The answer is crystal clear. Most people do not see themselves as valued and supported, but they feel constantly challenged and insecure.

First thing every manager needs to get engraved on the walls that no one is ever born motivated. At the same time hardly anyone is forever motivated. Something which felt like great job profile to begin with will fade away in run of the mill work. Monotony has killed more enthusiasm and brought larger dissatisfaction then lower paychecks. So look within the team. Are people happy with what they do? If happiness index is not your kind of thing, then are they satisfied to begin with.

Second thought which most managers have, "I need a motivated employee." Really? Well, don't you need a Ferrari car to be driven by a breathtaking person, with you sitting in there sipping a drink. Sounds ironical to be true? Well, that's exactly what happens when hiring advertising says, 'Wanted self motivated person'.

Motivation is a state of mind. As fluid and dynamic as it could be. It is neither inherited by ex-bosses nor bestowed by birth.

A counselling assignment came to me by a very old and valuable client's reference. A CFO of a large conglomerate apparently was keen on moving out and sat reluctantly in front of me. Distraught, his looks almost resembled the prince who was left with a shoe of Cinderella, who was gone in a pumpkin wagon. Slowly, it was revealed that he had worked extremely hard to build the department. But it was noticed only when he had resigned. "If I need to work with donkeys, might as well get paid better. Donkeys are same everywhere," he smiled finishing the conversation.

If no recognition is announced beyond monetary terms, then it is an issue of engagement of employees. It must be addressed, but not as performance issue. Money may be cited by employees as a big reason to move out but it's not always true.

Last and most important problem with a demotivated manager happens when one takes charge of a good team but a senior fellow member of team comes as package deal. Terribly angry and not ready to change. The manager cannot fire this person nor change the behaviour. The key words here are "Seek and contain. soften and facilitate." Involve this person but keep the rope of containment with you. Help the person to grow but do not expect a lot to change."

Leaving people as they are and hoping that things will take their own course can be fatal for a good career strategy. Remember, each one has a perspective of their own in this world and they are entitled to one. Make them feel wanted. Most relationships in this world lack that icing which makes an ordinary sponge cake pricey and decorated.

The writer is a strategic advisor and premium educator with Harvard Business Publishing