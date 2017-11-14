Mid-tier IT to stay wealth builder

While the base effect of large revenues would go against the IT giants, the continued M&A activities, relatively cheaper valuation and strong balance-sheets are likely to help mid-sized IT companies to continue to create relatively-more wealth in the short to medium term

In the last few years, many good quality, mid-sized IT companies have created phenomenal wealth for the shareholders. Large base of their business and other external factors led to relative under-performance of IT giants. However, merger and acquisitions (M&As) activities seen in the mid-sized IT companies have led to solid build-up in their market caps in the last three years. Some of them have given over 100% to 123% return since November 2014. In the same period, the combined market cap of top four IT firms almost stagnated around Rs 10 lakh crore.

There are few factors which favour continued outperformance of mid-sized IT companies. The industrial economy is yet to show signs of significant growth – the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew at a meager 2.5% in April-September of current fiscal as compared to 5.8% in the first half of FY2017. However, many firms in the industrial sector have seen solid upgrades in the valuation of their stocks in this bull market (which is the mother of all bull markets India has seen so far). Many of them trade at even at 25 to 30 PE on their anticipated earnings of FY2019.

While the Sensex trades at 24.5 PE, the BSE Midcap index trades over 41 PE on trailing earnings. However, in contrast, many mid-sized IT companies still trade around 17 times trailing earnings. Unlike many industrial firms, these IT companies have strong balance-sheets in terms of being debt-free and also holding significant amount of cash.

So far in 2017, the rupee has appreciated 3.7%. However, going forward, rupee may depreciate as crude oil price has shot up 40% from 2017-low and by whopping 120% from 2016-low. Oil price may go up another 10% in the short term due to continued efforts on cartelisation of global oil markets. Firm oil price is likely to add more stress on the fiscal conditions of the government and is also likely to lead to larger outflow of the dollar for meeting the import bill of oil. Both are likely to weaken the rupee in the near future. The same would augur well for the IT pack including the mid-sized IT companies.

While the base effect of large revenues would go against the IT giants, the continued M&A activities, relatively cheaper valuation (as compared to mid-cap companies of industrial sector) and strong balance-sheets are likely to help mid-sized IT companies to continue to create relatively-more wealth in the short to medium term. In the event of any possible burst in the mid cap stocks in general, these mid-sized IT companies could emerge as safe defensive bets as well.

The writer is founder and managing director, Equinomics Research and Advisory