IPOs and newly listed IPOs set for steep corrections

There is a saying in southern India – “mother-in-law is always impressed by new daughter-in-laws in the beginning”. Only time proves the quality. Many companies continue to come out with initial public offering (IPOs) at huge premiums and most of these newly-listed IPOs rise substantially after their listings. In short span of time, they start commanding huge premiums in terms of valuation multiples over their peers already listed in the markets many years/decades ago.

A logistic company debuted in the market after its IPO and jumped over 100% from its offer price within three months of its listing. It commanded over 400% premium to more than a century old peer in terms of PE multiple. However, now it is down 60% from its peak, while very old peer is up 44% in the same period. A hospital stock gets listed and rises about 50% within a year of its listing and commands a PE of over 125 without paying any dividend post-listing. On the other hand, stock of a hospital, which is in existence for more than 20 years on the secondary markets and also maintains quite good dividend yield, traded at mere 18 PE. Due to the poor results across the sector, while the newly-listed stock is down about 50% from its peak, the old hospital stock is down only marginally (after adjusting for dividend payouts). Similar is the case with many more IPOs which got listed from the businesses like biotech, microfinance, etc. Many of them crashed as much as 38% to 50% from their peaks post-listing while many old stocks from the same businesses outperformed.

Now huge pressure is building up in terms of liquidity crunch in the primary markets. While the government is yet to mobilize additional Rs 40,000 crore through divestments and strategic sale of PSU equities, over a dozen government-owned banks have planned to mobilise around Rs 42,000 crore from the markets. Further, the sum of proposed IPOs and qualified institutional placements (QIPs), which are expected to hit the market in the next seven months, together is estimated to be over Rs 1 lakh crore. Thus, total resource mobilisation planned for the primary markets runs close to Rs 2 lakh crore. Historically, even the primary market was proven to be highly cyclical due to valuation bubbles in the secondary markets and/or supply pressures emanating from the primary market itself. However, this time the supply pressures from the primary markets on the liquidity are likely to lead to steep correction in the valuation bubbles in both IPO offers and also in newly-listed IPOs.

The writer is founder and managing director, Equinomics Research & Advisory Pvt Ltd