'Zero' Teaser: 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor Lilliput unimpressed by Shah Rukh Khan's dwarf act

Shah Rukh Khan's dwarf act in his upcoming film with Aanand L Rai titled Zero may be gathering immense praise and applauds from all corners but there's someone who's not much impressed with his midget avatar as shown in the Zero teaser. Yesteryear actor Lilliput Faruqi feels that SRK doesn't look like a dwarf in the glimpses that we saw in the teaser, but like a short heighted man.

In a conversation with The Quint, Lilliput reveals how Shah Rukh's act in Zero looks nothing like that of a real dwarf. The actor who is known for his performances in the 90s TV series like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Woh and several Bollywod films as well, says that a dwarf's hands, fingers and legs are disproportionate, primarily duo to bone disorder which could be genetic.

When asked how did he find the teaser of Zero, Lilliput shared that it's good as a teaser but the kind of publicity that the film is gathering due to the character of a dwarf, he feels SRK isn't quite looking like one in the teaser. "Shah Rukh Khan looks short-heighted but not like a dwarf because a dwarf's body structure itself is quite different. He appears to be a normal human being with a short height."

Lilliput then goes on to reveal that even he's not a dwarf. Had he been a dwarf then probably his hands, fingers and legs would have been shorter. The actor goes on to praise Shah Rukh saying that he's a fantastic actor and there's no doubt about the fact that he's very hard working.

Lilliput further shares that Kamal Haasan made the film Appu Raja after meeting with him. He also revealed that his real name is M M Faruqi and he gave himself the name Lilliput when he was getting his tickets reserved to come to Mumbai.

In the end, he expressed that if the shooting of Shah Rukh's film hasn't been completed then it'll be great if he could get some real dwarf on board who'd elevate his character as well in the film.

Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film directed by Aanand L Rai is slated to hit the theatres on December 21 this year.