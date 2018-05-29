Trending#

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma to shoot for 45 days in the US

Updated: May 29, 2018, 07:00 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is extremely excited about his next pet project, Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film, which will introduce a different kind of VFX to Bollywood, is currently being wrapped up. Says a source, “The film’s final schedule is currently on in the US. It will be a straight 45-day spell for the actor and the team. They will also be shooting at NASA.”

Interestingly, many years ago, the superstar had previously shot at the international space station for Swades. During this US schedule, SRK will also be joined by R Madhavan and Anushka Sharma.

