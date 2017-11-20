Zareen Khan lashes out at 'Aksar 2' makers, accuses them of ill-treating her!

Recently, several reports of Aksar 2 actress Zareen Khan being mistreated by a mob during a promotional event for the film in Delhi were doing the rounds. Following that, the actress wasn;t invited for the film's screening held in Mumbai. Zareen Khan then revealed that the makers haven't even paid her team members after the completion of the project.

Last evening, the producers of Aksar 2, one of them being Varun Bajaj (son of producer Shyam Bajaj), reacted to the reports of Zareen being mistreated in Delhi and them not being bothered about her security in a statement which read as follows:

"Zareen Khan and her team approved the entire tour schedule provided to them two days before the departure. She backed out of all her commitments leaving aside the press conference and a sponsor visit. She did not even complete a day of promotions, which troubled the makers to a point where they had to compensate a huge amount of money and were harassed and threatened till the wee hours of the morning. The bit about her almost getting molested, is absolutely untrue, as she left the venue throwing tantrums arguing with the sponsors as she did not want to stay or eat there. She left with four bodyguards and her manager in tow. She sat in the sponsor's car who she had shouted on and had an argument with. The sponsor withheld the key of the car, but the makers arranged for another car and sent her and her team to the hotel safely, after which she left for Mumbai without informing the makers. This is not the first time that Zareen has troubled the filmmakers. She has put them in a fix many a times and made them suffer losses."

This didn't go down well with Zareen, who revealed her side of the story in an interview wit SpotboyE. She revealed that the makers had clearly told her that they didn't want to make another Hate Story 3 kind of a film and that they wanted to make a clean movie. However, after they started shooting, that was no longer the case.

"They wanted me to wear minimal clothes in every frame. Of course I will raise questions and put my foot down na? Why was this masala being added? Were they not confident about what they had made till then?" Zareen was quoted as saying. She further shared that there were irrational changes in her costumes everyday, which would make her expose.

Zareen even seemed upset with the way certain scenes were shot, blurring the line between sensualtiy and vulgarity. "The kissing duration was increased for no rhyme or reason?They added close-ups to wide angle shots to retakes and what not- and the result is for you to see."

She also shared details about the disaster that took place during the promotional event in Delhi. "They had over-committed to the sponsors and hadn't briefed me! Look at the miscommunication! They took me to a venue where I was told to do interactions while the makers were busy eating food and drinking beer. Raat bhar khao, daaru piyo (eat all night and drink)- but is this the way you treat a lady? Nobody came down to see me off till the car, and while I was on my way down they tried to stop me. When I reached the car I was supposed to travel in, I realised that they had frisked the keys before I got into it.The security was minimal and the crowd came very close to me on the road. Now who says that I was molested as their messages read? I was on the verge of being molested. I could have been molested. Somehow I told the security guards to give me their car to reach the hotel. And mind you, the security was hardly any. I reach the hotel and this so-called producer Bajaj comes and demands to know that who will pay the sponsors because I did not fulfill my assignment to the end? As I said I was not even told what I was supposed to do, leave aside if I was comfortable doing that or not - so how could I fulfill?"