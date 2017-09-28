Zaira Wasim on Aamir Khan: He's a father figure!

He’s a father figure, but more of a friend as well
Zaira Wasim is gearing up for her second release Secret Superstar next month with her mentor Aamir Khan.She played the young Geeta Phogat in Dangal. She says her equation with the superstar has remained the same.
“The good thing was Aamir sir had made us comfortable with him right before the release of Dangal.We can discuss everything in life. I can share everything about my life with him and he does the same. He’s a father figure, but more of a friend as well. So, it wasn’t any different this time. We had so much fun on the sets,” Zaira tells us.
She further adds, “In Dangal, he had a serious role.But he would still be fun on the sets. But here, he plays a mad character and his dialogues are extremely cheesy. So, he would just crack all of us up when we were shooting.”