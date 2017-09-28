Zaira Wasim on Aamir Khan: He's a father figure!

Zaira Wasim is gearing up for her second release Secret Superstar next month with her mentor Aamir Khan. She played the young Geeta Phogat in Dangal . She says her equation with the superstar has remained the same.

“The good thing was Aamir sir had made us comfortable with him right before the release of Dangal . We can discuss everything in life. I can share everything about my life with him and he does the same. He’s a father figure, but more of a friend as well. So, it wasn’t any different this time. We had so much fun on the sets,” Zaira tells us.