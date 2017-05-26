Essel Group 90 years
Bollywood, Web Series, TV, ALT Balaji, Rajkummar Rao, Twitter, Bose, bald, Subhas Chandra Bose,Bengal,Hansal Mehta,Independence

You WON'T BELIEVE what Rajkummar Rao did for his role in web series 'Bose', check pics

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Fri, 26 May 2017-07:35pm , PTI

Rajkummar Rao goes half bald...

Rajkummar Rao does not shy away from going the extra mile for the characters in his films and for his next project, a web series based on the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the actor has gone half bald.

The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the new haircut and announced that the makers will release the first look soon.

"Got a hair cut done for #Bose. We'll soon put out the first look as Bose. Until then, these are the post hair cut pictures. Thank you @AalimHakim (sic)" he wrote along side two pictures of him wearing a maroon t-shirt and glasses like that of Bose's.

In the second photo, Rao is posing with a vintage telephone. The ALT Balaji online streaming show will be directed by Rao's frequent collaborator Hansal Mehta.

The web series will try to showcase the untold story of Netaji's life. The series also stars actress Patralekhaa. She will play the role of an elitist Bengal woman.

The web series premiers on Independence Day.

 
Comments
 

Also Read