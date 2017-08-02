You can't miss Kriti Sanon's epic reply to Bhairavi Goswami's body shaming tweet!

Recently, Kriti Sanon had posted a cute video of herself, taking off her footwear and dancing to the 'Hawa Hawa' song from Mubarakan. The actress had shared the video on her social media handles to promote the Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer film.

As always, self proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan took a dig on Kriti when he shared the video on his Twitter account writing, "Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai!” Soon after that, Hate Story actress Bhairavi Goswami replied to KRK's tweets writing, She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper" which drew a lot of flak.

Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai! pic.twitter.com/obW2MvRk42 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 22, 2017

she is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper. Even college students look better https://t.co/SAPEuv80sc — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) July 22, 2017

Now, at a recent press con for Kriti's upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi, when the actress was asked to comment on the incident, she was caught unaware. She asked "Who is Bhairavi Goswami?"

When Kriti was told that she acted in the film Hate Story, Kriti gave an epic reply, "I think, I’m just happy for her. She got a lot of publicity. Now you guys know her name also, so yeah."