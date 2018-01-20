You can’t always please everyone, says Farhan Akhtar

It was in 2013 that actor-director Farhan Akhtar formed his music band Farhan Akhtar Live. Ever since, he has been at the receiving end of criticism for his singing. But that hasn’t stopped him from performing live at a number of stage shows, both here as well as at international venues. Remind him of the brickbats that have often come his way, and Farhan says that he would rather look at the bouquets. “I have always felt that it’s important to focus on the positives. There is a lot of love and support. You can’t always please everyone. People have a choice or freedom to listen to what they want if they don’t enjoy what I do,” he says.

Being positive

It’s with this positivity and focus that he performed at the Ranthambore Festival at Nahargarh Palace yesterday. Along with his band, Farhan paid tribute to some of his favourite musicians including David Bowie, Jethro Tull, and The Beatles apart from singing some tracks from his films. “We enjoy performing live and if we get opportunities to share the love of playing music with an audience who is equally enthusiastic to listen and see you, even better,” he adds.

Making his own music

For the past two years, Farhan has also been working on his solo English album. “I felt that I wanted to write my own music. Last year, I travelled to Milan to record eight songs with producer Tommaso, who has worked with the band Muse. I’ve been in the studio before for my film music, but to have that experience with your own songs is different. It’s almost cathartic,” says the actor whose last two movies, Rock On 2! and Lucknow Central, did not fare well at the box office. Is he questioning or rethinking his choices now? “There is no point questioning as those films have already been made. You have to remember that you did them for a reason. It often happens that the things you believe in don’t work out, but you have to stay true to yourself as an artiste,” he adds.

The road ahead

Going forward, he says it’s important for him to have an emotional reaction to a script when he hears the narration. “The only thing I have to offer is my emotional instinct,” says the actor, who is busy reading scripts these days.