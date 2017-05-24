You CAN'T AFFORD to miss THIS picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya at Cannes 2017

This mother-daughter duo picture is all kinds of dreamy and royal!

Though Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back from Cannes along with daughter Aaradhya, we still can't get enough of her dreamy pictures from the prestigious film festival. The most recent one to top our list of favourites is this one in which the mother-daughter duo are posing together, giving us all major feels of a fairytale queen along with her darling little princess.

When Aish and Aaradhya were leaving for Cannes, it was baby Aaradhya who was visibly all excited at the airport. She even posed happily for the paparazzi.

Aishwarya is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival and just like every year, she walked the red carpet at Cannes 2017. Aish looked breathtaking in her blue fairytale outfit and reminded us of Disney's princess, Elsa!

Out of all her beautiful outfits at the red carpet, this one became everyone's favourite. Also, just like last year when she sported purple lips without giving a damn about what people say, this time, too, she experimented with her look. This year, she wore orange lipstick and has already set a new trend.

Just before Aish was ready to own the red carpet, daughter Aaradhya accompanied her for a photo session and the pictures are going viral over the Internet. And, this one picture out of the many is effortlessly picture perfect.

Check out some more pictures right here:

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan with her daughter, #Aaradhya at #Cannes #Cannes2017 #France #L'Oréal #Bollywood A post shared by EverythingBollywoodandBeyond (@everythingbollywoodandbeyond) on May 19, 2017 at 5:22am PDT