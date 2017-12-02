Yami Gautam makes heads turn at the recently concluded Glamour and Style Awards

Kaabil actress Yami Gautam was recently spotted at the Glamour and Style awards. The awards function had an attendance of the who's who of Bollywood. Doing complete justice to the glamour and style tag, Yami looked gorgeous in her pitch black ensemble.

Yami's thigh-high slit gown added to the oomph factor of her attire.The actress paired her gown with sexy black smoky eyes, nude lips and a new sporty hairdo and ended up stealing every glance of the evening.

Yami who is known for her killer smile posed for shutterbugs in complete grace. Going sans accessories worked every way for the actress as her high slit black gown did all the talking

Yami who was last seen with Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil was praised highly for her performance in the role of a visually impaired girl. We can't wait to see her back on screen with her million dollar charm.