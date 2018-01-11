World Economic Forum 2018| Not just PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan will also be in Davos for THIS reason

The World Economic Forum (WEF)’s 48th Annual Meeting begins in Davos later this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first Indian PM in last 18 years to attend the meeting, as a reflection of India's ambition at the global stage. That's not it, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make his presence felt at the prestigious event.

The 24th Annual Crystal Awards at WEF 2018 will be handed over to SRK, musician Sir Elton John and actor Cate Blanchett on January 22nd to celebrate 'the achievements of outstanding artists who have shown exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world.' WEF organisation introduced Shah Rukh Khan on their official website as :

"Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s most prominent actors who has been at the forefront of the Indian film and television industry for over 30 years. He is the founder of the non‐profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support. He has also been responsible for the creation of specialized children’s hospital wards and has supported childcare centres with free boarding for children undergoing cancer treatment."

The superstar who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe took to Twitter and wrote, " Thank you for this honour. I consider my work with these heroic and beautiful women a great privilege as it imparts dignity and purpose to my life. I hope to spread awareness of the unparalleled heroism of these ladies and reach out to others in order to carry this work to its conclusion."

Shehanshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has been the Crystal Awardee in year 2009, while musician AR Rahman was honoured by WEF back in 2011.