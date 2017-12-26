Woah! Soha Ali Khan turns producer for Ram Jethmalani biopic with husband Kunal Kemmu in lead role

2017 saw Soha Ali Khan wear many hats- she became mother to beautiful baby girl Inaaya and even author with her biography called The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. But that's not all, the actress is all set to turn producer and that too with a biopic on veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani's life.

Soha Ali Khan alongwith her producer Kunal Kemmu has started a production company called Renegade Films and their first film, the biopic, will be co-produced by Ronnie Screwala. In an interview to a news agency, the actress spoke about her choice of subject and said, "It's a fascinating life story because Mr. Jethmalani is now 94 years old. He has had a career of over 70 years, and look at the people who he has represented. They range from politicians to notorious criminals... The task is not the story to tell, but the parts we will have to leave out or what we don't tell. And every bit is exciting."

Reports are also abuzz that Kunal Kemmu will be playing the lead role in the film. But write now the film is in scripting stage which is the toughest step in making this biopic. Soha said," We have a good partner in Ronnie Screwvala. Once we have a script ready, we will be locking a director, and once we have a captain to the ship, we will go full steam," she added.

Jethmalani has fought a number of high-profile cases in his 70-year long career. From appearing for appearing in the famous KM Nanavati versus State of Maharashtra case in 1959 to the multi-crore 2G scam in 2011, from being LK Advani's defence in the Hawala scam to fighting for Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by Arun Jaitley, Jethmalani's has been part of important cases.

While this film is likely to go on floors sometime in 2018, Soha Ali Khan will be next seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia' Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangada Singh, Nafisa Ali and Kabir Bedi in the lead.