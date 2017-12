Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring at the box-office. Not just fans are cheering for Bhai, producers are also laughing their way to the bank.

So no surprises there that Ali Abbas Zafar film has entered 100 crore club in just 3 days of it's release.

According to BollywoodHungama report, Tiger Zinda Hai has earned 110.75 crore all thanks to a fabulous collection on Sunday of 42 crores. With good word of mouth publicity and holiday weekend, Sal-Kat film is expected to score more and reach the 200 crore milestone soon.

Not just that the film has also become the second highest opener of 2017. Trade Analyst named the top openers of 2017 and no surprises there that SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 topped the list, Tiger Zinda Hai has taken the second spot beating Rohit Shetty's Diwali dhamaka Golmaal Again and even Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

So this Christmas, reel life Tiger and Zoya have a double reason to celebrate. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif alongwith Ali Abbas Zafar wished fans on Christmas and shared adorable pictures of the trio.

Merrrrrryyyyyyy christmasssss from...... and..........have a day A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

Merry Xmas from Tiger and Zoya ... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:31am PST

With no big Bollywood release till 12th January when Saif Ali Khan's Kaalaakandi hits theatres, we are sure Tiger Zinda Hai will continue to rule the box-office.