Will Karan Johar FINALLY announce 'Sairat' remake with Janvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar today?

KJo just shared a video saying that he has a very special announcement to make....

Speculations about Sridevi's daughter Janvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut in Sairat remake, to be made under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have been rife for the longest time now. Janvi is supposed to be cast opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar in the film.

While Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan has already started filming for her debut film Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput, there hasn't even been an official announcement about Janvi's debut film yet. It was earlier reported that Sridevi was a little miffed with Karan Johar for the delay in the announcement of the film.

But now, looks like Karan is all set to make it official today in the evening at 5 pm. The Dharma Productions head honcho shared a video on his Twitter account, informing that he's ready to welcome two new talents to the Dharma family and will make the official announcement at 5 pm sharp.

KJo can be heard saying, "Five years ago, Sidharth, Varun and Alia joined the Dharma family and as we speak, they ar scintillating stars of the movie industry. Today, we're about to extend our family. We're about to present two new actor. The details will be up at 5 pm. It's from the director of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. What's the name of the film? Let me just give you a little hint - 'My heart's beating faster'. Watch this space..."

Watch the video right here: