Will Kapil Sharma's 'Firangi' take Padmavati’s release date?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was supposed to be the next big release in Bollywood. But now, the makers of the epic period saga have voluntarily deferred the release of the film. Although its new release date is yet to be announced, this change in plans might have given another film a little breathing space. Kapil Sharma’s Firangi might just take up Padmavati’s release date now.

DEC 1 NOW?

Kapil’s film was supposed to hit theatres this week. But the team also might shift their release now. Says a source from the team, “The film has been sent to the CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification), but it has not been certified yet. The certification might happen today. In that case, the film will stick to its original release date (November 24). But now that Padmavati has moved, the producers are also thinking about taking up the vacant December 1 slot.” Meanwhile, Julie 2 is definitely hitting the screens this Friday.

FREE RUN FOR KAPIL

If the producers decide to shift Firangi’s release, it will mostly release solo. A trade source tells us, “Along with that, Firangi will have two weeks’ run before Fukrey 2 releases. That will boost the film’s collections as there’s no other film to compete with. The film will get a good breathing space.”

PROMOTIONS AGAIN FOR KAPIL

Kapil was finding it difficult to cope up with the promotions. A few shoots had to be cancelled because of his health issues. Says a source, “Kapil’s issues aren’t just about his physical well-being. He’s trying to battle a lot of other things within.” Now, if the makers decide to shift the date, the comedian will get another week to make sure his film is well publicised on all platforms.